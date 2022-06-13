RILEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – The extensive storm damage done in Riley County on June 11 was caused by straight-line winds and not a tornado, according to The National Weather Service of Topeka.

Following further investigation, the NWST has determined that straight-line winds are what is responsible for a newly estimated $9.47 million in damage to Riley County. According to the NWST, areas of Manhattan reached wind speeds of 100 mph – equivalent to wind speeds in an EF1 tornado without rotation.

The straight-line winds completely destroyed three homes and severely damaged 20 more, according to The Riley County Appraiser’s Office and Manhattan Fire Department’s Risk Reduction Division. The severity of the weather event lead to Riley County making a disaster declaration on June 11.

Aerial view of damage to a building at Riley County Public Works facility. (Courtesy Photo/Riley County Emergency Operations Center)

Most storm damage in Kansas is caused by straight winds and should be taken very seriously, Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said.

“Radar indicated a tornado debris signature and tight rotation in Olsburg in a storm which traveled south. We are very fortunate the rotation signature stopped before it reached Manhattan. The damage was significant, but could have been worse with a direct tornado hit,” Stukey said.

Street view of a damaged home in Riley County. (Courtesy Photo/Riley County Emergency Operations Center)

Any home or business owners with significant damage resulting from the straight winds on June 11 can contact the Riley County Appraisers at 785-537-6310 by 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, to request an assessment.