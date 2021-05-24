Tornado touchdown confirmed in Selden in northwest Kansas

Weather Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:
  • Image courtesy of Brittany Newman
  • Image courtesy of Brittany Newman
  • Image courtesy of Brittany Newman
  • Selden damage (Image courtesy of Michael Grogan.)
  • Selden damage (Image courtesy of Michael Grogan.)
  • Selden damage (Image courtesy of Michael Grogan.)
  • Image courtesy of Jacob Terrell
  • Holcomb Kansas - severe storm approaching. Storm produced funnels near Lakin Kansas then produced a tornado east of Deerfield and moved southeast. 
  • These are pictures of a very heavy dark clouds hanging over Garden City. 
  • These are pictures of a very heavy dark clouds hanging over Garden City. 

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched ground in the town of Selden on Monday around 6:30 p.m.

The emergency manager reported buildings and trees down, homes damaged, an overturned semi and possibly one injury. There has also been a train overturned and a silo destroyed.

“We have reports of injury crashes from semi trucks that were blown over. We also have a train that is blown over,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman. “We are checking on the residents of Selden to make sure that they are okay and the surrounding area.”

KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. We will continue to update information as it becomes available.

Various people took to social media to share images they captured on the Selden tornado.

TRACKING THE STORMS

RADARS

CURRENT WEATHER WARNINGS AND WATCHES

LIVE ONLINE STREAMING (When we are on TV, we’re online and on the KSN News app too)

THREAT TRACKER

WATCHING THE KANSAS SKIES

SEND US YOUR WEATHER PHOTOS (Permission given for use on KSN with this link)

TRACK STORM CHASERS (External link)

FREE APPS

KSN STORM TRACKER 3 WEATHER APP

KSN NEWS APP

SOCIAL MEDIA

KSN STORM TRACK 3 TWITTER

KSN NEWS TWITTER

KSN NEWS FACEBOOK

KEEPING YOU SAFE

TORNADO SAFETY TIPS

SEVERE WEATHER TIPS

WINTER WEATHER SAFETY TIPS

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories