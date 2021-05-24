Tornado touchdown confirmed in Selden in northwest Kansas

SELDEN, Kan. (KSNW) – The Sheridan County Emergency Management confirmed a tornado touched ground in the town of Selden on Monday around 6:30 p.m.
The emergency manager reported buildings and trees down, homes damaged, an overturned semi and possibly one injury. There has also been a train overturned and a silo destroyed.
“We have reports of injury crashes from semi trucks that were blown over. We also have a train that is blown over,” said Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Tod Hileman. “We are checking on the residents of Selden to make sure that they are okay and the surrounding area.”
KSN News has a crew heading to the scene. We will continue to update information as it becomes available.
Various people took to social media to share images they captured on the Selden tornado.
