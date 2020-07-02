Tornado touches down northwest of Kismet in Seward County

Northwest of Kismet (Courtesy: Melissa Helsel)

KISMET, Kan. (KSNW) – A tornado touched down Wednesday evening northwest of Kistmet in Seward County.

The tornado was on the ground for a few minutes, but several viewers submitted photos of the tornado.

There was no immediate damage reported. Golf ball-sized hail was 10 miles east and south of Ulysses in Grant County.

Hail south of Ulysses (Courtesy: Mark McGaughey)

