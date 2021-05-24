Tornado watch issued for several western Kansas counties

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch until 8 p.m. MDT or 9 p.m. CDT for the following counties in Kansas: Cheyenne, Decatur, Finney, Gove, Graham, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Lane, Logan, Ness, Norton, Rawlins, Scott, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas, Trego, Wallace, Wichita. In Nebraska, the counties in the KSN News viewing area include Hitchcock and Red Willow.

TORNADO WATCH is in effect until 9 PM CDT. Storms are firing near Tribune. Stay with @KSNNews @KSNStormTrack3 for updates. #kswx pic.twitter.com/vyrE4YyJyw — Lisa Teachman (@LisaTeachman) May 24, 2021

Tornado Watch for Cheyenne, Decatur, Gove, Graham, Logan, Norton, Rawlins, Sheridan, Sherman, Thomas and Wallace County in KS until 9:00pmCDT/8:00pmMDT. https://t.co/reddHS0vcr #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) May 24, 2021

Tornado Watch for Finney, Greeley, Hamilton, Kearny, Lane, Scott and Wichita County in KS until 9:00pmCDT/8:00pmMDT. https://t.co/lyqeaQ1wXW #kswx — KSN Storm Track 3 (@KSNStormTrack3) May 24, 2021

KSN is here for you with a series of quick links to help you find out all the information you need to know about severe weather.

