Tornadoes touch down in western Kansas Tuesday night near Cimarron and Sharon Springs

CIMARRON, Kan. (KSNW) – Severe storms moved through Kansas Tuesday night. KSN Storm Track 3 Meteorologist Erika Paige and Photojournalist Scott Dietz caught a tornado east of Cimarron and west of Dodge City in Storm Tracker 3.

Also, KSN Storm Tracker Robert Clayton caught a video of the storm and a tornado.

In Sharon Springs in Wallace County, a tornado touched down around 6:30 MDT, damaging a cart and maintenance shed at the golf course. Powerlines were also damaged. You can see a video of that tornado on YouTube here.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Weather Team also received many high wind reports from the storms.

  • 4 N Montezuma – Gray Co. – 70 mph wind gust
  • 3 WSW The Haggard Elevator – Gray Co. – Half dollar size hail
  • 16 NNW Manter – Hamilton Co. – Half dollar hail
  • 11 S Big Bow – Stanton Co. – 61 mph wind gust
  • 3 SSW Hugoton – Stevens Co. – Quarter size hail
  • 1 ENE Garden City – Finney Co. – 58 mph wind gust
  • 3 NW Pierceville – Finney Co. – 66 mph wind gust
  • 1 E Greensburg – Kiowa Co. – 75 mph wind gust
  • 11 NE Eva – Texas Co., Okla. – 62 mph wind gust
  • 1 WSW Guymon – Texas Co., Okla. – 67 mph wind gust
  • 5 NE Hooker – Texas Co., Okla. – 58 mph wind gust
  • 3 WSW Balko – Beaver Co., Okla. – 60 mph wind gust
  • 3 E Iuka – Pratt Co. – 75 mph wind gust
  • Weskan – Wallace Co. – quarter size hail
  • 3 W Campus – Gove Co. – Tstorm wind damage of 1/2 mile power poles got taken out for Oakley

A semi was overturned by the wind on eastbound I-70 near Oakley in Logan County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol said a trailer flipped over on the driver’s side. The 47-year-old driver of the semi was transported to Logan County Hospital to be checked for injuries. Traffic was routed to U.S. 83 and to U.S. 40 and then back on I-70 for a time.

