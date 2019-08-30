Tracking the Tropics: Hurricane Dorian remains a Category 3

Hurricane Dorian is expected to strengthen even further as we progress into the start of the weekend and is something you need to watch extremely close if you have plans to head to the SE.

This area of high pressure in the Atlantic is continuing to keep Dorian on a westerly to northwesterly track, headed straight toward the Florida coastline.

It is expected to make landfall as a major Category 4 storm with flooding rains and life-threatening storm surge. Some of the latest trends keep the strongest of winds offshore which is something we’ll have to monitor closely.

A dip in the Jetstream may help kick Dorian back to the east and help steer the storm up the Eastern Seaboard. This is something that will be developing through the holiday weekend so make sure you stay tuned. Lots to iron out in the days ahead. If you have travel plans from Florida to the Bahamas and Caribbean, please be watching this storm closely.

-T.J.