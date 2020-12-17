Video: ‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

Weather Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The Northeast’s first major snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow and broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania, said the Williamsport Regional Airport “made history” with 24.7 inches of snow.

In eastern New York, more than 30 inches of snow fell between 1 and 6 a.m. Thursday in suburban Glenville near Albany.

The snow caused poor road conditions in many states, with at least 50 crashes and disabled vehicles reported in New Hampshire. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, noting there were about 600 accidents and two fatalities.

  • A tractor with a power brush clears snow, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in New York’s Times Square. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
  • Dr. Charles Blomquist plays with his Newfoundland Daphne at St. Joseph’s on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
  • A Newfoundland named Daphne is covering in snow after playing with her owner Dr. Charles Blomquist at St. Joseph’s on Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Pittsfield, Mass. (Ben Garver/The Berkshire Eagle via AP)
  • Tommy Commerford removes several inches of snow from his jeep at his South Street, Plainville, Mass., home Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The area received its first significant snow storm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)
  • Rick Hall snow blows his way out of his High Street, North Attleboro, Mass., driveway Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. The area received its first significant snow storm that began falling the night before. (Mark Stockwell/The Sun Chronicle via AP)
  • Susan Iannuzzi, left and Linda Marzell of Binghamton, N.Y., clear a sidewalk after a heavy snowfall on street in Binghamton, N.Y., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Binghamton Airport reported 39.1 inches of snow and another spot in Binghamton reported 41.0 inches, according to the National Weather Service. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)
  • A couple uses snowshoes to walk down Benefit Street during a snowstorm Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A person snowshoes past a historic home on Benefit Street during a snowstorm Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Providence, R.I. (AP Photo/David Goldman)
  • A tufted titmouse grabs a seed from a snow covered bird feeder during a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)
  • A girl and her mother walk through a snowstorm, Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020 in the Bronx borough of New York. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories