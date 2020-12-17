Video: ‘Unbelievable’ snowfall blankets parts of the Northeast

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (AP) — The Northeast’s first major snowstorm of the season buried parts of upstate New York under more than 3 feet of snow and broke records in Massachusetts and Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service in State College, Pennsylvania, said the Williamsport Regional Airport “made history” with 24.7 inches of snow.

In eastern New York, more than 30 inches of snow fell between 1 and 6 a.m. Thursday in suburban Glenville near Albany.

The snow caused poor road conditions in many states, with at least 50 crashes and disabled vehicles reported in New Hampshire. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo urged people to avoid unnecessary travel, noting there were about 600 accidents and two fatalities.