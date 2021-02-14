Union Rescue Mission reaches out into the cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – When it’s this cold, some agencies are going into overflow status.

“Just reaching out to do what we can in these conditions,” said Sherdeill Breathett, Union Rescue Mission. “That’s what we do.”

The Union Rescue Mission has at least 30% more clients than usual to get people out of the cold. Still, some homeless decide to stay outside.

“It’s true, and we still experience some of that,” said Breathett. “There’s still a percentage of those that chose not to come. And we try to do everything we can to encourage them to come.”

To have enough beds, the Union Rescue Mission is temporarily putting large sleeping mats out in addition to their regular bunk bed spaces.

“Well depending on how our numbers spike, we will have to place them sometimes even in our cafeteria or even align them in the hallways overnight just to provide a warm place for our guests to stay,” said Breathett.

Breathett says they offer food, shelter and medical help as part of what they do. They also offer classes for education and the guests can earn enough credits to stay long-term in some of the apartments at Union Rescue Mission.

“We care. It’s the love of Christ that we want to share with people,” said Breathett. “We want to be the feet and the hands, the arms and the voice of Christ.”

In this cold, they hope to physically keep hands and feet warm and everyone safe as well.

“We continue the mission,” said Breathett. “And we get the word out any way we can to just get inside with this weather.”