WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The forecasted snowfall will help farmers across the state.

At a farm in Pretty Prairie, operated by the Strohl family, they say the snowfall and moisture are likely to put them on track for a good harvest. Last year, they shared that harvests were rough.

“The wheat varied a lot when it came time to harvest, some that was barely harvestable, up to some that was below average,” said Jacob Strohl.

Jacob Strohl helps oversee the crop at the farm. He says the snowfall will help a lot.

“We’re a lot further ahead than where we have been in the last couple of years,” said Strohl.

He says the benefits of snow go beyond watering the crops.

“The snow will help all that fertilizer set into the ground, and then it will, just like rain, helps take it into the ground for nutrient uptake,” said Strohl.

“Anytime that you can get moisture in Kansas and bank it quote on quote, that’s just money in the bank,” said KSN Agriculture Analyst John Jenkinson.

When that moisture is in the form of snow, Jenkinson says it’s an even better benefit.

“Snowfall is certainly an advantage, particularly on wheat. It kind of acts like a blanket on the wheat, to just kind of cover it up and give it a little bit of insulation from the freezing,” said Jenkinson.

He says they will be hopeful to get another snow in March.

“In a perfect scenario — about March, we’d like to get a nice blanket of wet snow to just sit on this wheat for a little bit and keep it from coming out of dormancy too early,” said Jenkinson.

Even with the snow falling, Jenkinson says hard times could be ahead for farmers in 2024. He warns rising interest rates, energy prices, and equipment prices may lead to challenges.