WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The number of buildings damaged during tornadoes on Friday keeps changing. On Wednesday morning, the Sedgwick County Commission got an update on the situation.

Sedgwick County Emergency Manager Julie Stimson said 35 structures in Sedgwick County and 180 in Butler County were “impacted.” Twenty-five of the Sedgwick County structures are homes with severe damage.

“There’s still people out there tallying, so this is a very fluid number,” she said.

In Sedgwick County, the tornado touched down near MacArthur and East 127th Street around 8:10 p.m. It crossed into Butler County near Pawnee and East 159th Street.

Stimson said the tornado track was 12.75 miles long with a maximum width of 440 yards. She said three people had injuries directly related to the tornado. One of the victims is still in the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to recover.

“The fact that there were no deaths and only a few injuries shows that people took the warning seriously,” she said. “This tornado generated very quickly. There was a thunderstorm. It had just been warned for some hail and winds. By the time the funnels were getting reported, the tornado had touched down within a few minutes of even getting a message out.”

Sedgwick and Butler counties are working together on the emergency response.

“The recovery efforts are consolidated into one disaster, treating the county line as an invisible line,” Stimson said. “Although this tornado is referred to as the Andover tornado of 2022, it does include the portion of Sedgwick County that was impacted.”

She said it is important for all the tornado victims to visit the multi-agency resource center at the Andover Community Center, 1008 E. 13th Street, Andover. It is open from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. through at least Sunday.

“Data … is still being gathered as I speak to see if our counties will reach the monetary thresholds to receive federal financial aid,” Stimson said. “Both counties are pretty certain that neither will qualify for public assistance or individual assistance at this time. The threshold for Sedgwick County is $2,147,678, and Butler County is $276,258 of uninsured losses.”

She said some victims do not have insurance, but most do, so it is unlikely the two counties will meet the threshold. Other counties had damage from the storms that night. She said they are all compiling their data to see if they meet the state threshold of $4,788,744.