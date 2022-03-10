WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say they are working a lot of car crashes in northern Kansas due to snow-covered roads.

On I-70 in Saline County, a van crashed with a Kansas Department of Transportation truck Thursday morning. A person in the van was injured and was taken to the hospital. Troopers say the injuries are not life-threatening. The truck driver was not hurt.

Trooper Ben Gardner said that the roads are slick. He asks that people think twice before driving on them.

“If you could stay home, that would be the best plan for today’s activities,” he said.

“If you are driving, then certainly slow down, buckle up, increase your following distance,” Gardner said. “Be weather aware because it’s bad. It might not be you and your driving abilities but someone else’s driving and how they put you in these situations.”