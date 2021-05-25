Video by Ball State University student shows tornado as it hits Selden Monday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Alexander Duffus, a Ball State University student, shot video of the tornado Monday as it passed over Selden.

Selden tornado (Courtesy: Alexander Duffus, Ball State University)

Sheridan County officials reported the tornado hit around 6:30 p.m. Monday, tearing off roofs, crumbling the stone and brick walls of downtown buildings, uprooting trees and crumpling at least one farm silo.

One firefighter suffered minor injuries when a utility pole crashed into the back window of his truck.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver says 38 properties in and around town suffered major damage from the storm, while another 84 suffered minor damage.