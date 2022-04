WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A lot of people got their first look at a tornado when a storm hit south-central Kansas Friday night. Many of them sent video to KSN. We will be adding videos to this story throughout the day.

The first video we are featuring is from Marc Millsap. He was looking east toward Augusta when he shot the video.

If you have a video or pictures that you would like to submit, click here. Please, include the location of the video in your message.