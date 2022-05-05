ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — We are getting a better idea of the damage a tornado did to Prairie Creek Elementary School in Andover last Friday evening. Hutton Construction shared a video tour of the damage.

The video includes flooded hallways and classrooms and a damaged ceiling throughout most of the rooms in the video.

The school needs too much repair work and can’t be used for the rest of the current school year.

Classes were canceled this week as the district made plans for the rest of the school year.

These are the building assignments for students from May 9-19:

Early Childhood, Sunflower Elementary, 616 E. Douglas

Pre-K, St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 123 N. Andover Road

Kindergarten and 1st grade, Cottonwood Elementary, 1747 N. Andover Road

2nd grade and special education, Meadowlark Elementary, 1122 N. 159th St.

Grades 3-5, Andover Center for Advanced Professional Studies, 1401 W. 13th St.

The school is working with Durham School Services on details for transporting the children. Look for updates on the Prairie Creek Elementary website.

If a student typically attended the YMCA’s Key Academy before or after school, they will be able to attend at their new location. Prairie Creek students at Cottonwood or Meadowlark will stay at Cottonwood or Meadowlark, and students at Andover CAPS will be escorted to Meadowlark.