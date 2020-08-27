Videos: Hurricane Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge

by: KSN News

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KSNW) – Hurricane Laura battered Louisiana and Texas with high winds and heavy rain early Thursday morning.

Videos show the storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening storm surge to the area.

The storm has caused noticeable damage in areas such as Lake Charles, Louisiana.

Lake Charles Motel 6 collapse

Lake Charles home suffers damage

Texas meterologist has close call with power flash

Damage outside casino in Lake Charles

Laura batters Lake Charles with strong winds

What Laura sounds like indoors

Roof comes off hotel in Lake Charles

