LAKE CHARLES, La. (KSNW) – Hurricane Laura battered Louisiana and Texas with high winds and heavy rain early Thursday morning.
Videos show the storm bringing strong winds, heavy rain, and life-threatening storm surge to the area.
The storm has caused noticeable damage in areas such as Lake Charles, Louisiana.
Lake Charles Motel 6 collapse
Lake Charles home suffers damage
Texas meterologist has close call with power flash
Damage outside casino in Lake Charles
Laura batters Lake Charles with strong winds
What Laura sounds like indoors
Roof comes off hotel in Lake Charles
LATEST STORIES:
- European flight safety agency to start 737 Max test flights
- Rescuers poised to move in as Hurricane Laura still howls
- How to help the victims of Hurricane Laura
- Videos: Hurricane Laura batters Louisiana, Texas with strong winds, storm surge
- Amtrak’s Southwest Chief to see reduction in routes