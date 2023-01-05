WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Viewers from around the state are always sending amazing photos to KSN News. We wanted to show off these amazing photos and give recognition and thanks back to our viewers with our Viewer Photos of the Month!

Sunsets:

Pawnee Rock sunset on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Danette Unruh)

Albert sunset on Jan. 4 (Courtesy: Mandy Charles)

Photos taken by Xenophon Smith in Derby:

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

Derby sunset/sunrise in January 2023 (Courtesy: Xenophon Smith)

