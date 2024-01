WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — While the snow has caused some traffic problems, it prompted some Kansans to grab their cameras to catch the beauty of the snow.

Nicole Marie Hacker in Harper sent us a video of her barn cat Motley jumping in the snow. Nicole thought the cat was jumping at mice, but it turned out to be mini snowballs.

Others have sent images of the snowfall.

Belle Plaine snowfall (Courtesy: Wendy Williams)

Wellington snow (Courtesy: Marc Brugada)

Winfield Memorial Park (Courtesy: Steve Current)

Andover snowfall (Courtesy: Barry K Pagel)

Kingman snowfall (Courtesy: Tammy Miller)

Derby snowfall (Courtesy: Terry Wilkinson)

Hutchinson snowfall (Courtesy: Fred Hembree)

Newton snowfall (Courtesy: Brian Funk)

If you would like to send us pictures or videos to include in our snow coverage, send them by email to connect3news@ksn.com.