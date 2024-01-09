WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The winter storm that hit Kansas Monday and Tuesday has affected thousands of people across the state. Many of them have shared pictures of the snow and what it has meant for them and their area.
For some, it has been difficult. Roads have been blocked, and vehicles have been buried in snow. Drifts are deep and difficult to get through.
Other viewers have just admired the beauty of the snow.
And some people have found a way to find fun and humor in the aftermath.
We appreciate the help in covering such a widespread storm. It is impossible for us to get to some areas because of the conditions.
If you would like to help by taking photos and videos, only do so if you can remain safe. Send images by email to connect3news@ksn.com.