WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The winter storm that hit Kansas Monday and Tuesday has affected thousands of people across the state. Many of them have shared pictures of the snow and what it has meant for them and their area.

For some, it has been difficult. Roads have been blocked, and vehicles have been buried in snow. Drifts are deep and difficult to get through.

Vehicle buried in snow near Hugoton (Courtesy Susan Smith)

Deerfield (Courtesy Hannah Zachary)

Ellis (Courtesy Donna Soneson)

Victoria (Courtesy Jaquelyn Hammersmith)

Lewis (Courtesy Teagan Delgado)

Great Bend (Courtesy Victoria Zelenka)

Sterling (Courtesy Sally Haggerty)

Hutchinson (Courtesy Fred Hembree)

Salina (Courtesy Lisa M Knouf)

Hays (Courtesy Luella Barber)

Wichita, near 21st and Maize (Courtesy Kevin and Carol Will)

Victoria (Courtesy Jaquelyn Hammersmith)

Other viewers have just admired the beauty of the snow.

Hays (Courtesy Luella Barber)

Benton (Courtesy Doug Hague)

Benton (Courtesy Doug Hague)

Peabody (Courtesy Jonathan Clayton)

Wichita, near 21st and Maize (Courtesy Kevin and Carol Will)

Kansas City, Kansas (Courtesy Jim Hawkins)

And some people have found a way to find fun and humor in the aftermath.

Ingalls “dinosaur” (Courtesy Rita Baxa)

Satanta (Courtesy Kilah Dunn)

We appreciate the help in covering such a widespread storm. It is impossible for us to get to some areas because of the conditions.

If you would like to help by taking photos and videos, only do so if you can remain safe. Send images by email to connect3news@ksn.com.