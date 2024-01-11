WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Most of Kansas will be facing dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. To protect people who may not have homes or heat, some communities are opening warming centers for them.

In Wichita, during the day, you can go to libraries and community centers to get out of the cold.

You can also head to the overnight shelter near 21st Street and Grove Street; there is a free bus route to get there.

The Homeless Outreach Team will be making rounds during this arctic blast to try to help individuals get to shelter.

Other communities have opened up some warming shelters for those who have no other options.

The Lyon County undersheriff told KSN that their lobby will be open with blankets and water and they will do what they can to find resources for those who have nowhere else to go.

“If we have someone that needs to get out of the cold even overnight 24/7, we’re here 24/7, we’ll allow them into our lobby. Deputies are always looking into things or people that may be in need and making sure that everybody is staying safe,” said Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch.

They’ll also work with the American Red Cross and local churches to find space for people who need a place to stay overnight.

List of warming shelters:

Lyon County

Emporia Police Department lobby, 518 Mechanic Street – Open to those in need and pets that are controlled by their owners.

Lyon County Sheriff’s Office lobby, 425 Mechanic Street, Emporia – Open to those in need and pets that are controlled by their owners.

Raise Your Paw lobby, 312 Commercial Street – Only open 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Friendly, leashed dogs are welcome.

Geary County

Fresh Start Emergency Shelter Inc., 136 W. 3rd Street, Junction City – Open 24 hours

Dorothy Bramlage Public Library, 230 W. 7th St., Junction City – Limited hours Monday-Thursday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Friday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Geary County Public Health Department, 1212 W. Ash St., Junction City – Limited hours Monday-Thursday: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. Closed Saturday and Sunday



Sedgwick County

If you or someone you know is homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, click here to find a list of local resources.