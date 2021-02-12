Wichita gives update on extreme cold, the homeless, roads, and household risks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita held a news conference at 1 p.m. Friday to discuss preparations for the winter weather this weekend.

Mayor Brandon Whipple said he is hearing a lot of concern in the community about what is being done to help the homeless. He asked Officer Nate Schwiethale, with the Wichita Police Department Homeless Outreach Team (HOT) to give an update.

Schwiethale said HOT is focused on going out and finding the homeless who have not shown up at shelters yet. The shelters are open at all hours when the temperature gets this cold.

He said that there are always some homeless people who do not want to go to shelters, even with encouragement. Schwiethale believes a lot of them will change their minds as the temperature dips even lower. He said that is his experience from past years.

“Every single shelter has not turned anyone away because they’ve been too full,” he said.

City of Wichita Homeless Program

He said it’s possible a shelter may not be able to accept someone who has a disability or condition that the shelter is not prepared to handle.

He said HOT has partnered with Sandpiper Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center. HOT and the homeless shelters will call Sandpiper when a person has a physical condition that keeps them from a regular shelter.

Also during the news conference, Lt. Santiago Hungria, Jr, with WPD Animal Shelter Division, asked people to be extra careful with their pets during the freezing temperatures.

Hungria said dogs will use a lot more water and a lot more food during the cold. He also said to make sure the bedding stays dry.

If possible, he recommends bringing pets inside the house in these temperatures.

Jose Ocadiz, battalion chief with the Wichita Fire Department gave some safety precautions for families.

Space heaters – Prevent fires by plugging them directly into an outlet, not into an extension cord, leave 3-feet of space between the heater and other objects. Some older space heaters do not automatically turn off when they are knocked over, they need to be set upright immediately if they fall over.

Proper ventilation – Heat sources can create a carbon monoxide poisoning risk if a home is not ventilated properly. Get a carbon monoxide detector for your home. The WFD has some detectors they can bring to your home and install.

Do not use generators inside a home for the same reason.

Frozen pipes – If you have a crawl space under your home, leave water dripping in your faucets in order to prevent the pipes from freezing and breaking.

Ice safety – You can not judge the thickness of ice on a pond just by looking at it. It is safer to stay off of it. Also, watch children and keep pets on a leash so that they do not wander onto ice. If someone or a pet falls through ice, do not try to rescue them. Call 911 immediately.

Ben Nelson, interim assistant director of public works and utilities, said the city is preparing for as much as 7-10 inches of snow in some places. He expects conditions to deteriorate rapidly Sunday evening.

Nelson said the city’s usual sand/salt mix is not effective on roads when the temperatures are this low. He said they are supplementing it with a calcium chloride mix that is effective at lower temperatures.

He also said the city has plenty of salt and sand and will not run out.

To track the snowplows in the city, click here.