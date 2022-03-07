RUNNELLS, Iowa (WHO) — With a tornado headed toward Curtis Cunningham’s Runnells, Iowa home Saturday afternoon, he took just a little time to set up a camera to catch the storm before it hit.

Cunningham shared the video with WHO 13. He says there were two tornados, and while the first one passed by, just out of view of the camera, the second one hit his home.

While he and his family took shelter, the GoPro captured the sights and sounds of the storm. Debris is seen flying by the home, and shattering glass is heard as the tornado struck.

He says, amazingly, the truck sitting in the driveway didn’t even have any hail damage following the tornado.

Seven people killed in devastating storms that tore through central Iowa.