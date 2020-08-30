Homes damaged as tornado hits New York town

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A significant number of homes have been damaged and at least one person has been injured after a tornado hit the area of McDermott Road in the town of Stillwater. Residents have been urged to stay away as utility and tree removal companies clear the scene.

Police say the only reported injury was minor. Multiple agencies responded to the area, including: Stillwater Police, NYS Police, Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office, Arvin Hart Fire, Stillwater Fire Department, Malta-Stillwater EMS and the Saratoga County Office of Emergency Services.

