Watch Live: Governor, state leaders give update on extreme cold

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and other state leaders are holding a news conference at 2:30 today to give an update regarding the extreme winter weather.

KSN will livestream the briefing on KSN.com.

Kelly will be joined by Maj. Gen. David Weishaar, Adjutant General and director of the Kansas Division of Emergency Management, and Andrew French, chairman of the Kansas Corporation Commission.

This comes as Evergy has started temporary electricity reductions and Kansas Electric Co-ops are asking members to conserve energy.

Kelly said how Kansans respond over the next 48-72 hours is crucial.