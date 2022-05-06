ANDOVER, Kan. (KSNW) — New video released by Andover Public Schools surveillance cameras shows the tornado that tore through the city of Andover, causing damage to Prairie Creek Elementary School just a week ago.

The video starts with the outside of the building, but halfway through, the video switches to the school’s inside cameras, showing tables, desks, chairs, and other school furniture tossed and turned over by the effects of the tornado.

As a result of the damage caused by the tornado, school officials made the decision to close the school for the rest of the year. While there are some rooms that were untouched, there were many rooms that were heavily damaged.

The school is working with Durham School Services on details for transporting the children. Look for updates on the Prairie Creek Elementary website.

Classes were canceled this week as the school district made plans for the rest of the school year. These are the building assignments for students from May 9-19.

There were no reported deaths and just three injuries from the tornado that started in Sedgwick County and made its way into Butler County. Over 1,000 buildings were affected by the storm.

The Foundation for Andover Schools has set up a place that will support the needs of students. Click here to donate.