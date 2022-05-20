TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The Taylor County Sheriff’s Office in Texas took KTAB/KRBC on a ride-along Friday afternoon to see current devastation as the Mesquite Heat fire burns in Taylor County.

The Mesquite Heat wildfire, burning southeast of Abilene, began Tuesday, May 17, around 5:00 in the afternoon. As of 11:15 Friday morning, the fire was 25% contained, with more than 9,000 acres affected by its blaze.

More images

These photos were taken Friday evening, just outside of View, Texas.

A disaster has been declared in the county as the fire continues to burn and civilians are forced to evacuate.

To find out how you can help the Tylor County fire victims, click here.