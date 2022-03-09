WATCHING WINTER LIVE — Winter weather is not done with us quite yet. Snow is making its way through the mountains in the West and looks to cut across the Great Plains region before bringing potentially heavy snowfall to the mid-Atlantic and Northeast this weekend. In the long-range, another bout of precipitation appears to be in store for the Northwest and western mountains, while rain takes aim at the eastern half of the U.S.

Today’s livestream begins at 1p PT / 2p MT / 3p CT / 4p ET right here in this story. Join WGN-TV Chicago meteorologist Mike Janssen and FOX59 Indianapolis meteorologist Beth Finello as they breakdown the current maps and models, while also discussing long-range trends as spring grows ever nearer.

Have a meteorological question for our Nexstar team of experts? Ask it using the form below and we’ll try to incorporate it into the show!