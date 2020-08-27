Weather Channel reporter dodges falling glass

LAKE CHARLES, La. (NBC) – A Weather Channel reporter just barely avoided falling glass while covering Hurricane Laura as it came ashore early Thursday.

Meteorologist Stephanie Abrams ducked as falling glass fell to the ground. She was at the Golden Nugget Hotel and Casino in Lake Charles, Louisiana as the storm came ashore packing wind gust of 100 mph. She was not hurt.

The storm has been downgraded as it moved north.

