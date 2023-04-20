WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service (NWS) compares the size of hailstones to everyday objects, from peas to grapefruits and everything in between.

According to the NWS, hail is a “form of precipitation consisting of solid ice that forms inside thunderstorm updrafts.”

Comparing hailstones to everyday objects helps the public imagine just how big hailstones that fall from the sky are.

When estimating hail size, the NWS often compares them to these items:

Peas

The NWS compares hail with a 1/4-inch diameter to the size of peas. It is considered to be “small hail.”

Peanuts

The NWS compares hail with a 1/2-inch diameter to the size of mothballs, peanuts and UBS plugs. It is considered to be “small hail.”

Pennies

The NWS compares hail with a 3/4-inch diameter to the size of pennies. It is considered to be “large hail.” Large hailstones can cause minor damage.

Nickels

The NWS compares hail with a 7/8-inch diameter to the size of nickels. It is considered to be “large hail.” Large hailstones can cause minor damage.

Quarters

The NWS compares hail with a 1-inch diameter to the size of quarters. It is considered to be “large hail.” Large hailstones can cause minor damage.

Half Dollars

The NWS compares hail with a 1 1/4-inch diameter to the size of half dollars. It is considered to be “large hail.” Large hailstones can cause minor damage.

Pingpong Balls

The NWS compares hail with a 1 1/2-inch diameter to the size of pingpong balls. It is considered to be “large hail.” Large hailstones can cause minor damage.

Golf Balls

The NWS compares hail with a 1 3/4-inch diameter to the size of golf balls. It is considered to be “very large hail.” Very large hailstones can cause moderate damage.

Limes

The NWS compares hail with a 2-inch diameter to the size of limes or medium-sized hen eggs. It is considered to be “very large hail.” Very large hailstones can cause moderate damage.

Tennis Balls

The NWS compares hail with a 2 1/2-inch diameter to the size of tennis balls. It is considered to be “very large hail.” Very large hailstones can cause moderate damage.

Baseballs

The NWS compares hail with a 2 3/4-inch diameter to the size of baseballs. It is considered to be “very large hail.” Very large hailstones can cause moderate damage.

Teacups

The NWS compares hail with a 3-inch diameter to the size of large apples. It is considered to be “giant hail.” Giant hailstones can cause major damage.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also considers hailstones of this measurement to be comparable to teacups.

Softballs

The NWS compares hail with a 4-inch diameter to the size of softballs. It is considered to be “giant hail.” Giant hailstones can cause major damage.

Grapefruits

The NWS compares hail with a 4 1/2-inch diameter to the size of grapefruits. It is considered to be “giant hail.” Giant hailstones can cause major damage.

According to the NWS, a hailstone 7.75 inches in diameter, 15.5 inches in circumference and 1.1 pounds may have set the record for the largest hailstone in Kansas. It fell near the intersection of South 119th Street West and West Pawnee Avenue in west Wichita.

The previous largest hailstone in Kansas was 5.7 inches in diameter, 17.6 inches in circumference and 1.65 pounds, according to the NWS. It fell on Sept. 3, 1970, in Coffeyville.

For more information about hail, visit the NOAA National Severe Storms Laboratory’s website.