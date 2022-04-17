(NEXSTAR) — You may have seen a weather alert in your area or elsewhere that you did not recognize recently, especially heading into the summer months. Do you know what a “red flag warning” or “FRW” means?

RFWs are issued when there is a heightened chance of fires in an area.

While different regions define RFWs differently, the National Weather Service outlines some basics:

Warm temperatures

Very low relative humidity

Stronger winds are expected to combine, producing an increased risk of fire danger

On a windy, but humid day, you will not have a Red Flag Warning.

Gusty winds greater than 25-30 miles per hour can aid in spreading fire, triggering an RFW.

The National Integrated Drought Information System, which monitors and plans for droughts in the U.S., says there is some contention over RFWs among both the NWS and fire officials, saying some worry it is “not an effective messaging medium.” Several agencies collaborated in 2018 to research and assess what might work better — but changing the system has proven difficult.

“Changing the RFW product has challenges not seen in most other NWS hazard messaging because it needs to include aspects of both weather and vegetation conditions, and may or may not include the presence of wildfire,” NIDIS explains.

Additionally, the organization says because different areas of the country have different parameters for RFWs, it can be hard for even experts to make the call.

NWS has a few recommendations for RFW conditions in general.