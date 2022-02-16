WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Drivers need to make sure their headlights are on when snow is flying.

One KSN News viewer reached out and expressed concern that many drivers were not using their headlights during the last winter storm.

Many newer cars have automatic lights that work through sensors. If there is reliable light striking the sensor, the car’s lights may not illuminate. Instead, you should make sure your lights are on by switching them on manually.

According to Kansas law, when windshield wipers are being used due to rain, sleet or snow, your headlights must be on, too. Also, lights are required when there are unfavorable atmospheric conditions, including smoke or fog.

Law enforcement officers can issue a warning citation to anyone in violation.