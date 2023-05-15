WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Hydroplaning is defined by Merriam-Webster as “to skid on a wet surface (such as pavement) because a film of water on the surface causes the tires to lose contact with it.”

Hydroplaning can happen when roads are only slightly damp or in torrential rain.

Driving-tests.org has five tips on how to prevent hydroplaning:

Reduce your speed Most automobile safety experts agree that hydroplaning is most likely to occur at speeds greater than thirty-five miles per hour. As soon as the first drops hit your windshield, slow your speed considerably. It is best to drive five to ten miles slower than the speed limit, even slower in heavy rain or windy conditions. Sudden increases in speed, such as those required to pass, put you at a greater danger of hydroplaning. Avoid sudden accelerations at all costs.

Properly and regularly rotate and balance your tires Keeping your tires in tune will also help prevent your car from hydroplaning on wet roads. It is advisable to have your vehicle’s tires rotated and balanced every other time you have your oil changed, approximately every seven to ten thousand miles.

Choose high-quality tires that are designed to prevent hydroplaning This is particularly important for drivers who live in areas of the country with frequent rainfall. Replace your tires regularly. Driving on slick or bald tires can be detrimental on wet roadways.

No cruising in the rain Never use your vehicle’s cruise control function while it is raining or while driving on wet roads. If you were to begin hydroplaning while driving with the cruise control on, it will take additional time for you to disable the function before beginning to regain control of your vehicle.

Avoid puddles and standing water Try to avoid any place on the roadway that you can see has collected water. It only takes a small film of water to cause hydroplaning. If you can actually see standing water, it is highly probable that your vehicle will hydroplane as it drives over it.

If you ever do find yourself hydroplaning, driving-tests.org has four steps to take to recover from hydroplaning:

Immediately take your foot off the accelerator Never use your brakes to respond to hydroplaning. Sudden braking on a wet roadway can cause your car to skid completely out of control.

Although it may seem contradictory, gently turn your steering wheel in the direction your car is hydroplaning This will help your tires realign with the direction your vehicle is traveling and assist you in regaining steering control.

Wait to feel the tires reconnect with the surface of the road It will be obvious to the driver when the vehicle has driven out of the hydroplaning situation.

Pull over and calm down After successfully recovering from hydroplaning on a wet road, you may need to pull over and take a few moments to recover and calm down from this terrifying event.

Hydroplaning can be avoided by going at safe speeds for the type of road and tire tread, according to driving-tests.org.

“It’s also important to maintain good tire pressure and make sure your windshield wipers are in good shape as well as your tires,” driving-test.org says. “Take it slow during bad weather and be aware of any puddles on the ground when driving through water or snow if you have to drive off-road at all.”