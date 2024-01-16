WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The National Weather Service has shared what you should wear when dressing for cold weather.

Chilly temperatures

In chilly temperatures, the NWS recommends wearing one to two layers on top, with the outer layer being able to keep out wind and rain. They also recommend a long layer on the bottom and warm, waterproof shoes.

Cold temperatures

In cold temperatures, the NWS recommends wearing two to three layers on top, with the outer layer being able to keep out wind and wet snow. They also recommend one to two layers on the bottom and waterproof boots. You should also wear a warm hat and gloves.

Extremely cold temperatures

In extremely cold temperatures, the NWS recommends wearing at least three layers on top, with one insulating layer and the outer layer to keep out the wind. They also recommend at least two layers on the bottom and waterproof boots. You should also wear a warm hat, a face mask and gloves.

For more tips from the NWS for staying warm if you must venture outside in a winter storm or cold weather, click here.