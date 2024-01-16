WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — With temperatures still below freezing across most of Kansas, it’s important to be prepared.
That preparation starts with what you keep in your car. If you get stuck or stranded, the Kansas Turnpike Authority gave some advice on what to keep in your vehicle:
- Shovel
- Windshield scraper and small broom
- Flashlight with extra batteries
- Battery-powered radio
- Water and non-perishable food
- Extra clothing and blankets
- First-aid kit with a pocket knife
- Necessary medications
- Road salt, sand, or cat litter for traction
- Jumper cables
- Emergency flares and reflectors
- Cell phone adapter to plug into cigarette lighter
It’s also advised to check your car battery, tire pressure, and oil and to keep your gas tank at least halfway full.