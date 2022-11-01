Wet snow clinging to the trees early on March 18, 2022, in Wichita.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — When do you think Wichita will get its first snowfall?

The National Weather Service (NWS) says there is a chance for 0.1 inch of snow or greater in Wichita by specific dates throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

On average, since 1888, the NWS says the first snowfall of 0.1 inch or greater lands around Dec. 2.

That chance increases to 90% by Jan. 1, according to the NWS.

“The city’s earliest measurable snowfall is October 22, 1996,” the NWS says. “And the latest “first” measurable snowfall is March 5, 1923.”

The NWS says there is a different chance for 1 inch of snow or greater in Wichita by other specific dates throughout the fall and winter seasons.

Courtesy: National Weather Service

On average, since 1888, the NWS says the first snowfall 1 inch or greater lands around Dec. 19.

That chance increases to 90% by Jan. 29, according to the NWS.

“The city’s earliest 1″ or greater snowfall is October 28, 1905,” the NWS said. “And the latest “first” one inch or greater snowfall is March 27, 2016 (early Easter morning …).”

Rather it is 0.1 inch of snow by Dec. 2, or 1″ of snow by Dec. 19, stay up to date on the weather with KSN’s Storm Track 3 team.