WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Children’s Home has an increased reason to respond to the arctic blast. They hit the streets of Wichita every day of the week, looking for homeless young people who may need some assistance.

The program’s director says their mission becomes vital during this cold snap.

Armed with blankets, gloves, hand warmers, and food bags, their team searches through parks and talks with unhoused adults, who may have tips on where those kids in danger may be.

One member of the outreach squad says locating them can be the biggest challenge.

“Especially with the winter coming in, they’re calling more often; it’s a lot harder for them because they’re hiding in certain locations under bridges, abandoned homes. Our job is to go out and canvas the street,” said Wichita Children’s Home Outreach Team Member Jay Moncada.

He says while nervous at first, most of the youth they help are happy to see them.

They also take people who are 18 to 24 years old to the new winter shelter if they’re willing to go. The program’s director says to reach out to them at 316-684-6581 if you know of a child who is in need of help or shelter.