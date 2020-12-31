Wichita city crews working around the clock during snowstorm

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Works and Utilities said they are working around the clock clearing streets of snow.

City officials said Thursday they were preparing for 4 inches of snow or more.

The city will have 60 trucks treating roads.

“We will continue on 12-hour shifts through the duration of the storm and until the pavement is seasonably traversable,” said Ben Nelson, City of Wichita Utilities Optimization manager.

The city wants to remind commuters to clear their car windows and add extra commute time.

“We would encourage people to reduce and minimize the amount of travel they have to make,” Nelson added. “Maintain a safe and much longer following distance for vehicles in front of them.”