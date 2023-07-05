WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Heavy rain and thunderstorms are moving through the Wichita area this Wednesday morning.

Those driving to work following the Fourth of July holiday are advised to slow down and allow extra time if traveling. Several streets are covered in water.

At Douglas and Bleckley in east Wichita, a car stalled due to high water, and at Main and Murdock in downtown Wichita, several lanes were covered.

So far, no major crashes have been reported on highways in the Wichita area. For the latest on your commute, click here.

