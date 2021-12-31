Wichita crews to begin treating the roads in preparation for wintry weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita said its responders will begin actively treating the roads Friday evening in preparation for snow and ice.

A message on Twitter said the crews will treat the roads with “salt/sand and Calcium Chloride.” The social media post includes a chart explaining which product is used and how many workers and trucks are ready to cover 25 routes.

(Courtesy City of Wichita)

The City of Wichita plans to keep the crews working 12-hour shifts as long as needed. Follow our plows at http://wichita.gov/snowremoval.

