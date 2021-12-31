Wichita crews to begin treating the roads in preparation for wintry weather

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita said its responders will begin actively treating the roads Friday evening in preparation for snow and ice.
A message on Twitter said the crews will treat the roads with “salt/sand and Calcium Chloride.” The social media post includes a chart explaining which product is used and how many workers and trucks are ready to cover 25 routes.
The City of Wichita plans to keep the crews working 12-hour shifts as long as needed. Follow our plows at http://wichita.gov/snowremoval.
