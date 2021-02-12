Wichita groups working together to keep the homeless out of the cold

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With single-digit temperatures and below zero wind chills on the way,

Wichitans are turning up the heat to help.

“These elements are deadly and everybody deserves the human right to live and to be warm,” said Clarissa Miller, Church on the Street member.

Local groups are working to make sure no one is left in the cold.

Co-pastor at 316 Church, Stephanie Jackson decided to create a GoFundMe to help put the homeless into hotels.

“If you’re breathing, you deserve a warm place to sleep at night and not be subjected to these types of elements,” Jackson said.

As of Friday evening, they have secured 35 rooms for a week and counting.

“It seems like $5 doesn’t go far but when everybody comes together, we could really make anything happen,” she said.

Church on the Street is doing their part to get people off the street and warm.

“We are the command center for food. For them to come and then we will get them taken to the hotel rooms,” Miller said.

Inside their command center at 445 N. Market Street you can find all you need.

“Hand warmers, socks, thermal blankets, sleeping bags, all of those things that would keep them warm,” Miller said.

Church on the Street volunteers will be in their center throughout Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. collecting donations and distributing their items.

Meanwhile, shelters like HumanKind Ministries says the lower temps mean an increase in people in need.

“We are seeing numbers that we haven’t seen all year. Just this week, our numbers jumped by 20 in our men’s shelter (Thursday) night and our women’s shelter equally as high,” said Bill Williams, President, and CEO of HumanKind Ministries.

Williams said they will not be turning anyone away these next few days.