WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Warm spring days are coming to Wichita, welcoming motorcyclists to get outside and ride.

“We like to ride all year long, but we really try to enjoy these next couple [of] two to three weeks. Get that prime weather in,” said local motorcycle enthusiast Adam Goering.

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) is urging the public to be more mindful of two-wheelers when out on the streets.

“You wouldn’t expect as many motorcycle wrecks in January and February as you would in, like, April and May and June,” said Sgt. Brian Mock with WPD.

Police say motorcycles are harder to spot, and larger vehicles should drive cautiously. As for cyclists, they are encouraged to apply safety measures when riding.

“Make sure proper riding attire: coat, boots, helmet. Also, ride within the limits of your abilities and whatever the road, traffic, weather and surface conditions will allow,” said WPD officer Nathan Toman.

Motorcycle Rider Education owner Mike Vermillion says all riders should learn motorcycle safety.

“We’re teaching them to constantly look ahead while they’re riding. Be prepared of what or who may be coming out of those areas,” said Vermillion.

Police say motorcycle accidents are caused for a variety of reasons.

“Sometimes it’s the riding habits of the rider. Sometimes it’s just that people aren’t recognizing that a motorcycle is on the roadway,” said Sgt. Mock.

Members of the motorcycle community are encouraging each other to stay safe.

“I think every two-wheel rider just has a passion for motorcycles, and we’re here to help each other out, watch out for each other and take care of each other,” said Goering.