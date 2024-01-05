WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Students in Wichita Public Schools do have school on Friday. Although many area schools, such as Goddard, Maize and Valley Center, closed because of the snow, Wichita Public Schools announced its schools would be in session.

A post on the WPS Facebook page says, “The warm ground temperatures and good condition of city streets were factors in the decision.”

Parents and students cannot comment on the post. The section that usually includes comments has this message instead: “Wichita Public Schools limited who can comment on this post.”

People are posting their reactions on KSN’s Facebook page. Some are calling the WPS decision ridiculous and crazy.

KSN News has contacted WPS to get more information on the decision to remain open. We will update this story when we hear back.