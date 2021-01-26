Wichita Public Schools revises snow day plans

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Public Schools (WPS) has changed its winter weather procedure for the rest of the 2020-2021 school year.

Because the coronavirus forced the district to shorten the school calendar, there are no snow days left.

If Wichita gets enough snow or icy conditions that make it unsafe for students to travel to school, the district will call it an independent learning remote day. Students will learn at home on those days.

Elementary students and staff will log into Teams at their school’s start time to receive assignments for the day and mid-day to check progress.

Middle and high school students and staff are expected to follow the “remote Wednesday” schedule. Students will log into Teams for each of their scheduled class periods to record attendance and receive instructions for the independent learning (asynchronous) day.

Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 3850 N. Hydraulic off 37th St.

WPS will try to make a decision as early as possible, but by no later than 5 a.m. on the day of the potentially bad weather.

Click here for more details.