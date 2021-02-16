Wichita Public Schools will have a remote learning day Wednesday, Feb. 17

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools will have a full remote learning model Wednesday, February 17. This decision was made based on a variety of factors. This means that no students will receive services on our school campuses.
The plan for Wednesday is as follows:
- All students will log into Teams at their schools’ start time and follow their regular Wednesday schedule.
- Meals will be available for pick up from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center, 903 S. Edgemoor, and at the School Service Center’s Food Production Center at 37th and Hydraulic, entering from 37th street. No advance registration is required for families to pick up meals today.
- For families who have preordered weekly remote meals, pickup will be held at the usual time and location.
- Athletic competitions and practices scheduled for Wednesday will be held as scheduled.