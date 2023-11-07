WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Wichita is ready with crews to clear the roads whenever snow falls.

On Monday, Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple provided an update on staffing, plows, and snow removal supplies.

Right now, the City of Wichita Public Works and Utilities has 148 drivers who will work with approximately 70 trucks with plows, salt and sand spreaders to clear streets.

Supplies include 6,000 tons of 50/50 salt and sand mix and 14,000 pounds of straight salt available.

When winter weather hits, streets are cleared by priority.

“What we do is we first focus on the 1,500 lane-mile of emergency routes and major arteries paying attention to major traffic routes serving hospitals, emergency facilities, and of course our public schools,” Whipple said.

Secondary arterials are the next focus. Wichita does not maintain federal and state highways like Kellogg, K-96, I-135 and I-235.

Also new this year, the City has named the fleet of snow plows. Some of the names include, “Ice Force One,” “Edward Blizzardhands,” and “Betty Whiteout.” You can see the full list here.

To track snow removal operations in Wichita, click here.