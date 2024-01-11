WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Most Wichita streets are clear after Monday and Tuesday’s winter storm.

Now, Wichita Public Works is gearing up for frigid temperatures and possible snowfall early Friday and Sunday.

Aaron Henning, interim assistant director of public works, said that to mitigate the impact of colder temperatures, crews will use more calcium chloride to treat the streets.

“While rock salt remains effective only as low as 20 degrees, calcium chloride remains effective to around 25 degrees below zero,” he said.

Henning added that crews will be out, but the results achieved on the streets may differ from past storms due to the cold. He said slick and icy conditions may endure much longer than expected and for multiple days, including commutes into early next week.

“This is going to slow and impede the melting action that we typically get,” he said. “Typically, if we get some sunlight during the day, some traffic, those things help in this really kind of frigid weather.”

Henning adds that the city has reserves and is fully stocked on supplies for treating the streets.

