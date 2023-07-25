WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City of Wichita is working to help residents beat the heat as temperatures soar this summer.

The City of Wichita says starting Wednesday until the end of the day on Saturday, July 29, Wichita Transit will be free.

The air-conditioned Q-LINE is already free. It currently runs Monday through Saturday from 6:15 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The Q-LINE has stops at the Advanced Learning Library and city museums, which can also help provide an escape from the heat.

City officials will reevaluate on Friday whether to extend the free rides into the following week.

The Neighborhood Resource Centers also have water and air conditioning for anyone who needs it. You can find them at the following locations:

Atwater, 2755 E. 19th St. N.

Colvin, 2820 S. Roosevelt St.

Evergreen, 2601 N. Arkansas St.

For a complete list of recreation centers, you can visit the Wichita Park and Recreation website by clicking here. But the City says recreation centers may be more limited in what they can offer due to children’s summer programs still in progress.