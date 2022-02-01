WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As a snowstorm approaches Kansas, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has begun canceling flights in and out of Wichita, Kansas.
According to our KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team, Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect beginning late Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning. This includes southwest, southcentral, and eastern Kansas. These areas will see the highest snowfall totals in the state. We even have a region in southeastern Kansas that will likely exceed 7 to 12 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place further north, but conditions will not be as severe.
Currently, the canceled flights are for Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas. Below you can find the current flight cancelations for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and keep updated on their website.
Arrivals
|Airline
|Flight
|Origin
|Status
|Scheduled
|American
|1497
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
|Canceled
|5:57 p.m.
|American
|3024
|Chicago, Illinois
|Canceled
|7:45 p.m.
|American
|315
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
|Canceled
|8:09 p.m.
|Delta
|2202
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Canceled
|10:16 p.m.
|United
|4245
|Denver, Colorado
|Canceled
|8:07 p.m.
|United
|5356
|Chicago, Illinois
|Canceled
|9:51 p.m.
|United
|4308
|Houston, Texas
|Canceled
|10:24 p.m.
Departures
|Airline
|Flight
|To
|Status
|Scheduled
|American
|2862
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
|Canceled
|6 a.m.
|American
|3141
|Chicago, Illinois
|Canceled
|7:36 a.m.
|American
|1038
|Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
|Canceled
|8:10 a.m.
|Delta
|402
|Atlanta, Georgia
|Canceled
|5:53 a.m.
|United
|4803
|Chicago, Illinois
|Canceled
|6 a.m.
|United
|4327
|Houston, Texas
|Canceled
|6:45 a.m.
|Southwest
|1068
|St. Louis, Missouri
|Canceled
|8:35 a.m.