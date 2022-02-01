WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – As a snowstorm approaches Kansas, Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport has begun canceling flights in and out of Wichita, Kansas.

According to our KSN Storm Track 3 Weather team, Winter Storm Warnings are currently in effect beginning late Tuesday night and lasting through Thursday morning. This includes southwest, southcentral, and eastern Kansas. These areas will see the highest snowfall totals in the state. We even have a region in southeastern Kansas that will likely exceed 7 to 12 inches. A Winter Weather Advisory is also in place further north, but conditions will not be as severe.

Currently, the canceled flights are for Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Missouri, and Texas. Below you can find the current flight cancelations for Wichita Dwight D. Eisenhower National Airport and keep updated on their website.

Arrivals

Airline Flight Origin Status Scheduled American 1497 Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Canceled 5:57 p.m. American 3024 Chicago, Illinois Canceled 7:45 p.m. American 315 Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas Canceled 8:09 p.m. Delta 2202 Atlanta, Georgia Canceled 10:16 p.m. United 4245 Denver, Colorado Canceled 8:07 p.m. United 5356 Chicago, Illinois Canceled 9:51 p.m. United 4308 Houston, Texas Canceled 10:24 p.m.

Departures