FINNEY COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — Fire crews are on the scene of a large wildfire in northern Finney County.

A witness at the scene said it is north of Garden City, and the smoke plume is visible for many miles. He said the fire is burning wheat fields and stubble fields.

Firefighters from Finney and Scott counties, Holcomb, Garden City, and the forest service are on the scene. The Kansas Highway Patrol is also there.

A volunteer firefighter in Kearny County said Kearny County is on standby to help. He also said two firefighting aircraft have been dispatched to the area.

