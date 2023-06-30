DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Division of Emergency Management says it is monitoring a wildfire in Ford County and will provide assistance as requested.

The fire started Thursday night in the riverbed north of Bucklin. Ford County requested help with it. The Kansas Forest Service coordinated resources to provide aerial support. KFS also deployed a district fire management officer to Ford County.

Even though the fire is contained, crews are still dealing with hot spots.

Because of the fire, Governor Laura Kelly verbally declared a disaster emergency last night. It allows the state to preposition fire-fighting equipment and personnel for a quicker response to any fires that may begin.

“Conditions across Kansas are prime for wildland fires with areas experiencing hot, dry conditions,” Kelly said in a news release. “It is especially important when using fireworks that you are diligent about making sure they have been extinguished before disposing of them. A single spark is enough to touch off a fire that could have devastating consequences.”

Even though there has been rain recently, much of Kansas still has drought conditions. Overheating farm equipment, grilling and fireworks could spark a wildfire.

KDEM says people should soak used fireworks in water before throwing them in the trash. It helps to prevent the firework from reigniting.