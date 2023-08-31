WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita was ranked the worst city for dealing with allergies back in April. The city is number one for tree, grass, and weed pollen count, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America. Wildfires burning across the United States and 200 active fires burning out of control in Canada have impacted air quality, making allergy concerns worse.

A local registered nurse in pulmonary rehab at Ascension Via Christi says the smoke only adds to allergy issues.

“The smoke in the air is an extra aggravation, an extra irritant, that can cause inflammation in a person’s airways, making them have more itchy, watery eyes, more coughing, more congestion, feeling short of breath, wheezing. It can really affect a person’s quality of life,” said Erin Petersen, Via Christi.

Last Tuesday, the City of Wichita issued an Ozone Alert. It is important to check the air quality index daily. The graphic below shows which levels are safe and which can be harmful.

You can check the daily air quality index at https://www.airnow.gov/

The problems can be worse with those who may have underlying conditions like asthma.

“They should be sure to have a good supply of their respiratory medicines, and certainly they should be keeping their rescue inhalers and breathing treatments with them,” said Petersen.